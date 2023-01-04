Tomah Health begins national certification

“The program is extremely well-rounded and offers a very strong base in Infection Prevention, which really is the single, most important part of our job; to provide a clean and safe environment for people to seek health care,” Steven Loging, facility services director, said of the American Hospital Association’s Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician program.

“When they are certified it gives them a sense of pride in the job and it demonstrates to others that our employees take the initiative to go above and beyond to get certified,” Loging said. While staff will not be required to take the test that will signal final certification, Loging said his goal is to have all staff complete the training. “Plans call for holding staff classes each quarter and to eventually complete the training with possible full certification within the next 18 months.”