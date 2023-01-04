 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomah Health begins national certification

EVS

Tomah Health environmental services technicians, from left, Kathy Crouse, Dawn Stapleton, and Jena Cornell attended a three-day training class to prepare them for the Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician certification exam.

 TOMAH HEALTH

Tomah Health hospital officials have started a national certification program to ensure that Tomah Health environmental services technicians who clean the facility are among the best in the industry.

“The program is extremely well-rounded and offers a very strong base in Infection Prevention, which really is the single, most important part of our job; to provide a clean and safe environment for people to seek health care,” Steven Loging, facility services director, said of the American Hospital Association’s Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician program.

The hospital kicked off the initiative by securing a grant, which enabled Loging to obtain a “train the trainer” certification and run the classes for the nearly 20 hospital EVS staff.

“When they are certified it gives them a sense of pride in the job and it demonstrates to others that our employees take the initiative to go above and beyond to get certified,” Loging said. While staff will not be required to take the test that will signal final certification, Loging said his goal is to have all staff complete the training. “Plans call for holding staff classes each quarter and to eventually complete the training with possible full certification within the next 18 months.”

Only a few area rural health care facilities have embarked on the certification program.

+1 
Steven Loging

Loging

 ; NAME
