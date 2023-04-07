Tomah Health welcomes women of all ages to discover the healing power of nature and more about their own health during the 2023 Women’s Health Night, from 5-8 p.m. April 20 at the Cranberry Country Lodge Convention Center, 319 Wittig Road, Tomah.

“Having resumed Women’s Health Night from being on hold since 2018 we are expecting a great evening,” said Whitney Sanjari, Tomah Health community health educator. This year’s theme, “In Full Bloom,” will explore good health, positive well-being, wellness and gardening. “We are excited to have such a variety of vendors for this event and offer hands-on activities.”

The health fair portion of the evening, includes health screenings, dietician tips and more than 25 vendors, takes place from 5- 7 p.m. A mini floral design class, presented by JJ’s Floral of Tomah, also will be offered. Class participants will make and take home their own floral arrangement.

At 7:15 p.m., Tomah area gardener Faye Moseley will offer a special container garden presentation. Moseley’s family has been farming vegetables in the area since the 1870s and she personally has been gardening over the past 50 years. Participants will begin plantings for their own take-home container garden, receive tips and tricks for growing, and learn the health benefits of working in the garden.

There is no charge to attend the event, which includes more than 40 door prizes, healthy appetizers and refreshments. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening and attendees do not need to be present to win.