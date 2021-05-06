Tomah Health celebrates its nurses

“The nurses more than anybody - at least here at the hospital - are the most connected with the COVID pandemic. They are the ones wearing the protective equipment and going into a patient’s room and giving us feedback on how the patients are doing and sometimes they are the only one in the room with a patient or the only person patients have had contact with due to restrictions,” said Dr. Jeff Cavaness, Tomah Health Medical Staff president and family physician. “As well as physically taking care of patients, I think emotionally they (nurses) helped patients during this trying time.”