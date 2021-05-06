 Skip to main content
Tomah Health celebrates its nurses
Tomah Health celebrates its nurses

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week, a time to thank nurses and highlight the vital role they have in health care and at hospitals.

“The nurses more than anybody - at least here at the hospital - are the most connected with the COVID pandemic. They are the ones wearing the protective equipment and going into a patient’s room and giving us feedback on how the patients are doing and sometimes they are the only one in the room with a patient or the only person patients have had contact with due to restrictions,” said Dr. Jeff Cavaness, Tomah Health Medical Staff president and family physician. “As well as physically taking care of patients, I think emotionally they (nurses) helped patients during this trying time.”

There are more than 180 nurses working at Tomah Health with many having specialty certification as well as advanced degrees. “Our nurses have worked with all members of the health care team during the COVID pandemic to meet the increased needs of patients,” said chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre.

