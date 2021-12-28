Tomah Health CEO to retire

After five decades in health care, including 27 years at Tomah Memorial Hospital and Tomah Health, CEO Phil Stuart has announced plans to retire in June 2022. “It has been my honor and privilege to have been in this position for 27 years,” Stuart wrote to the board.

Stuart has served as CEO since arriving at Tomah Memorial Hospital in 1994.

Stuart said that his plan to retire has been in the works for several months. “If the transition to a new CEO takes longer than anticipated, I will be available to ensure a solid handoff,” Stuart said.