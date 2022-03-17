 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomah Health committed to patient safety

Tomah Health committed to protecting patient safety

Patient safety is a discipline that emphasizes safety in health care through the prevention, reduction, reporting and analysis of errors and other types of unnecessary harm that can lead to adverse patient events.

March 13-19 is recognized as Patient Safety Awareness week. This past fall Tomah Health collaborated with Real-time Feedback by NRC Health to enhance patient experience and help drive service recovery. Patients who received care in the hospital’s Urgent Care, Warrens Clinic, Specialty Clinic and same day surgery departments are contacted within three days after their visit for a two-minute call or email. Patients interested in sharing additional feedback can do so by visiting the hospital’s website at tomahhealth.org.

