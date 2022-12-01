Tomah Health develops picture menu for Afghan guests

Tomah Health nutrition services director and registered dietitian Michelle Lindsay developed a four-page illustrated picture menu to help Afghan guests who received care at Tomah Health earlier this year as part of "Task Force McCoy" which oversaw temporary housing and support services for about 12,600 relocated Afghans.

“The room service menu helped to eliminate the potential for culturally inappropriate meals being served to this special population, to help nursing staff assist patients with meals in a culturally sensitive way and to increase oral intake to reduce hospital acquired malnutrition,” said Lindsay.

Nutrition Services staff also developed recipes and food items to provide a taste of home including walnut soup - letee - a traditional post-partum soup, Afghan kidney bean curry - lubya, qabili palau - an aromatic rice dish, naan, basmati rice, and some culturally appropriate snacks.

The nutrition service project was shared with Department of Homeland Security chief medical officer Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, during a round table discussion hosted Sept. 23 by Tomah Health.

The menu project was highlighted in a 2022 Community Benefit Report released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Nov. 28 showcasing the many ways hospitals give back to the communities they serve.

The entire report as well as an interactive map featuring community benefit stories organized by region and hospital name is available at wha.org/communitybenefits.