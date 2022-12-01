 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah Health develops picture menu for Afghan guests

  • 0
Tomah Health develops picture menu for Afghan guests

Tomah Health nutrition services director Michelle Lindsay reviews a copy of the special illustrated menu offered to Afghan guests.

 TOMAH HEALTH

Tomah Health nutrition services director and registered dietitian Michelle Lindsay developed a four-page illustrated picture menu to help Afghan guests who received care at Tomah Health earlier this year as part of "Task Force McCoy" which oversaw temporary housing and support services for about 12,600 relocated Afghans.

“The room service menu helped to eliminate the potential for culturally inappropriate meals being served to this special population, to help nursing staff assist patients with meals in a culturally sensitive way and to increase oral intake to reduce hospital acquired malnutrition,” said Lindsay.

Nutrition Services staff also developed recipes and food items to provide a taste of home including walnut soup - letee - a traditional post-partum soup, Afghan kidney bean curry - lubya, qabili palau - an aromatic rice dish, naan, basmati rice, and some culturally appropriate snacks.

People are also reading…

The nutrition service project was shared with Department of Homeland Security chief medical officer Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, during a round table discussion hosted Sept. 23 by Tomah Health.

The menu project was highlighted in a 2022 Community Benefit Report released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Nov. 28 showcasing the many ways hospitals give back to the communities they serve.

The entire report as well as an interactive map featuring community benefit stories organized by region and hospital name is available at wha.org/communitybenefits.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. M…

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

PETS OF WEEK: Taylor and Mary Ann

PETS OF WEEK: Taylor and Mary Ann

Taylor is about 1-½-years-old, medium-sized mixed breed dog that came in as a stray. He has a very calm and gentle personality, very sweet and…

SCIL group learns about diversity

SCIL group learns about diversity

The November meeting of the Sauk County Institute of Leadership met Nov. 10 in the Dellona Town Hall, to have a look at diversity and cultural…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News