TOMAH HEALTH DONATES $1,500
Tomah Health Dr. John Robertson, III, left, presents $1,000 to St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County medical advisor Dr. Michael Saunders, center, and $500 to Tomah Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry executive director Doug Staller to mark Doctors’ Day on March 30.

 ERIC PRISE Contributed

