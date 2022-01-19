Tomah Health elects board chair, director

The Tomah Health board of directors elected a new chair and board member at its annual meeting on Jan. 18. Greg Gaarder of Tomah is the new board chair, while B. Scott Nicol of Tomah is the new board member.

Gaarder is the business manager of the Tomah Area School District and in his second, three-year term on the board.

Nicol, a dentist at Tomah Family Dentistry, fills a vacancy on the board. He previously served on the former Tomah Memorial Hospital board of directors from 1990-1996.

Officer elections also included the re-election of board directors Keith Laugen has vice chair, Spencer Stephens as secretary and John Laufenberg as treasurer.

The other hospital board directors include Sue Playter Mubarak, Deb Buswell, Penny Precour, Dr. Jeffrey Cavaness, and Dr. Robert Holness.

Cavaness and Holness both serve on the hospital Medical Executive/Peer Review Committee, which meets monthly and oversees medical practices at Tomah Health.