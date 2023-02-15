Tomah Health board chair Greg Gaarder, former business manager of the Tomah Area School District, was re-elected chair during the hospital’s organizational meeting Jan. 17.

During the board’s election of officers, director Keith Laugen was re-elected vice chair, while B. Scott Nicol was elected secretary and Deb Buswell was elected treasurer. Nicol replaced Spencer Stephens, while Buswell replaced John Laufenberg. Stephens, Laufenberg and Penny Precour wrapped up their terms on the board.

Tomah residents Beth Arity, Diana Gerke and Wes Revels were elected to three-year terms to fill the board vacancies. Revels is the Monroe County Sheriff who previously served on the hospital board. Arity is the Safety Patient Handling & Mobility Facility coordinator at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Gerke is a real estate broker at First Weber Realtors, Tomah.

The other hospital board directors include Sue Playter Mubarak, Mayo Health System Family Medicine provider Tiffany Casper, D.O. and Gundersen Health System obstetrician/gynecologist Robert Holness, M.D.

Casper and Holness will serve on the board as medical staff representatives. Casper replaced Mayo Health System Family Medicine provider Jeffrey Cavaness, M. D. who fulfilled his term. Casper and Holness both serve on the hospital Medical Executive / Peer Review Committee, which meets monthly and oversees medical practices at Tomah Health.

A list of the Tomah Health board of directors is available at tomahhealth.org/about-us/board-of-directors.