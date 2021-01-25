Tomah Health elects new officers

Tomah Health reelected Oak Moser to board chair for a second term at its Jan. 19 annual meeting.
The hospital board also elected Tomah resident Debra Buswell to a three-year term, filling the seat vacated by Thomas Bramwell who wrapped up two terms on the board including the last year as vice chair. Board member Keith Laugen, who had been treasurer, was elected vice chair. Second term board member John Laufenberg was elected treasurer, while Spencer Stephens was reelected secretary.
Remaining hospital board directors include Tomah area residents Greg Gaarder, Penny Precour and Sue Playter Mubarak.
Dr. John Robertson III and Dr. Jeffrey Cavaness will serve on the board as medical staff representative and on the Medical Executive committee. Cavaness replaced Dr. Rod Erickson on the board after his term ended.