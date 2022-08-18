Tomah Health featured in 2022 State Hospital Quality Report

As a part of an annual quality report released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Tomah Health has been highlighted for its Patient Feedback program in 2021.

The hospital along with its physicians, nurses and health care professionals, is strongly committed to consistently providing quality care to its patients and improving care through projects like the Patient Feedback program. “Patient feedback is vital to our improvement efforts at Tomah Health,” said Shelly Egstad, Tomah Health quality/risk/compliance director. “Hearing from our patients allows us to complete rapid cycle improvements and make our hospital an even better place.”

WHA officials reported Wisconsin’s hospitals again outranked the rest of the nation, as demonstrated by measures reported in the 2022 WHA Quality Report. “Hospitals demonstrated their focus to reduce preventable hospital admissions and readmissions, reduce the occurrence of adverse health care infections, and reduce overall patient harm—all of which are at the cornerstone of high-quality patient care in Wisconsin,” said Nadine Allen, WHA chief quality officer.

For more information, visit wha.org/Quality-Patient-Safety.