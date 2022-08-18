 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah Health featured in 2022 State Hospital Quality Report

  • 0

As a part of an annual quality report released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Tomah Health has been highlighted for its Patient Feedback program in 2021.

The hospital along with its physicians, nurses and health care professionals, is strongly committed to consistently providing quality care to its patients and improving care through projects like the Patient Feedback program. “Patient feedback is vital to our improvement efforts at Tomah Health,” said Shelly Egstad, Tomah Health quality/risk/compliance director. “Hearing from our patients allows us to complete rapid cycle improvements and make our hospital an even better place.”

WHA officials reported Wisconsin’s hospitals again outranked the rest of the nation, as demonstrated by measures reported in the 2022 WHA Quality Report. “Hospitals demonstrated their focus to reduce preventable hospital admissions and readmissions, reduce the occurrence of adverse health care infections, and reduce overall patient harm—all of which are at the cornerstone of high-quality patient care in Wisconsin,” said Nadine Allen, WHA chief quality officer.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit wha.org/Quality-Patient-Safety.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delgado presents at quilt show

Maday Delgado of Baraboo, will present a one-hour lecture titled “The Art of Curves in Art Quilts” at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-…

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News