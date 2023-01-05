Tomah Health focuses on pediatric readiness

Tomah Health Emergency Services director Suzanne Downing knows that the hospital’s Emergency Department is well prepared to treat a wide array of emergencies involving all types of patients including children.

To enhance the care provided to children, staff in the hospital’s ED is taking part in a multi-phased quality improvement initiative to heighten the care provided to kids of all ages. Staff completed an eight-month national initiative of the National Pediatric Readiness project in May and began a Wisconsin version of the initiative in October.

Downing said the national project gave staff a chance to learn from others across the country. “We also were in touch with other hospitals that were participating throughout the nation which gave us the opportunity to discuss what kinds of trends they were seeing versus what we were seeing and how things worked or did not work for them and then apply it to our own projects.”

“In some of the larger metropolis areas they don’t see children in their ER because those patients go to a children’s hospital,” Downing said. “So it was interesting to hear the perspective of facilities that only deal with children and the things they are doing to improve the experience of the kids in their care and try to evaluate our care of children.”

According to Downing about 20% of emergency room visits at Tomah Health include children. “Having children from birth to 18 years, our patients cover lots of development levels, so learning and recognizing the different stages and how we can make them comfortable and participate actively in their own care is always good.”

Tomah Health was featured in a statewide video produced by the Wisconsin Children’s Health Alliance, which highlighted hospital participation in the National Pediatric Readiness project.

While the projects focus on children, Downing said the overall process has been a great way to be ready to treat all patients.