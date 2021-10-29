Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will hold a two-day blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 17-18 at Tomah’s Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah. Donor guidelines and registration available at tomahhealth.org.
Tomah Health holds blood drive
