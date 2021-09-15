 Skip to main content
Tomah Health holds blood drive
Tomah Health holds blood drive

Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will hold a two-day blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 at Tomah’s Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah. Donor guidelines and registration available at tomahhealth.org.

