Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will hold a two-day blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 at Tomah’s Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah. Donor guidelines and registration available at tomahhealth.org.
Tomah Health holds blood drive
