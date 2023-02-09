Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a six-week group grief support series for a person who has lost a family member or friend that will be held from 9:30 a.m. Mondays, March 6-April 10 or from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8 - April 12 at Hospice/Palliative Care, 601 Straw St., Tomah.

Masks are required. There is no charge for the program; however, pre-registration is required by calling 608-374-0250 by Feb. 27.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Samantha Warsaw, Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker. “This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief.”