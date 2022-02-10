 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomah Health Hospice offers grief support series

Tomah Health Hospice Touch will offer a free six-week group grief support series from 9:30-11 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 1-April 5 at Hospice/Palliative Care, 601 Straw St. in Tomah.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Samantha Warsaw, Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker.

Registration is required; call 608-374-0250 by Feb. 25.

Groups will be limited in size, social distancing will be practiced and people will be screened and required to wear a mask.

