Tomah Health Hospice program makes wish come true

The Tomah Health Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care team fulfilled a dream for Charles Hanson when Hospice Chaplin Shane Haynes officiated at his marriage to his longtime sweetheart Diann Gallagher in the couple’s Wonewoc home on Nov. 30. Hanson has received care here since September.

“The service was an example of how the staff goes “above and beyond” to help patients. We often ask patients, ‘what are your goals?’ and folks sometimes struggle with that,” said Heidi Stalsberg, Hospice / Palliative Care director. “Our staff goes beyond that to ask ‘what is most important to you?’, and in this case, Charles wanted to officially marry his longtime sweetheart, and our staff made that happen.”