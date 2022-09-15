 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomah Health Hospice Touch earns 5-Star Rating

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has been recognized as a five-star organization, placing it in the top hospices in the country, according to a Sept. 8 press release.

“This recognition demonstrates that our compassionate patient-centered care, attention to detail and focus on quality improvement is recognized by our patients,” Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN, Tomah Health Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care director, said. Only 10% of hospices nationally and in the state of Wisconsin picked up the five stars. And only 195 hospices of the 2,026 hospices in the United States have been awarded the rating that gives them the five-star status.

The rating is scored through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice Survey.

The CAHPS Hospice Survey focuses on a variety of categories, including; communication with family, getting timely help, treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, training family to care for the patient, rating of the hospice and willingness to recommend this hospice. For more information, visit medicare.gov/care-compare.

