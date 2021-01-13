Tomah Health joins county on COVID vaccinations

Tomah Health has joined with the Monroe County Health Department to provide the COVID-19 vaccines to area health care employees and essential workers.

“As a phase 1 vaccinator for the state of Wisconsin, we are working at partnering with the Monroe County Health Department to reach out to all health care providers in the county to provide the vaccine,” said Tomah Health employee health nurse Julie Anderson.

Anderson said the hospital has vaccinated more than 300 people, including just over 200 Tomah Health employees with the Moderna vaccine. “

Anderson said hospital employee health department staff has already vaccinated health care workers, some long-term care staff and residents, along with employees from area dental clinics, social workers and area emergency medical services staff that are part of the Phase 1A group of people, which is expected to continue over the next few months.

She said the Phase 1 rollout also includes 1B essential workers like public health & safety, transportation, communications, financial, food & agriculture, information technology and other critical infrastructure services. The first phase also includes 1C individuals with underlying health conditions and residents 65 years and over who are considered a higher risk for severe illness based on age or health history.