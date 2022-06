Due to a decline in COVID case numbers, Tomah Health is lifting its age requirement for visitors. Two visitors of any age are now allowed in all departments.

Visitors will not be allowed for COVID inpatients, except in special circumstances. Visitors are still not allowed on the hospital’s third floor.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times.

The visitor change includes the hospital, Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care in Tomah.