 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health lifts visitor restrictions
0 Comments

Tomah Health lifts visitor restrictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tomah Health ended COVID visitor restrictions at all its facilities following a meeting of the hospital’s COVID Recovery Committee on June 14. Visitors to Tomah Health, its Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch/Palliative Care facilities will still need to wear a mask.

“The pandemic is not over and that is really hard for some people. You go out into the public and see many people not masking and people want to think that we are done and can move on, but we still have hospitalizations and people dying of this pandemic,” said chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre. “People don’t have to die from this. We need to get more people vaccinated and maintain safety where we can.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 6/9/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News