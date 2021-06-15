Tomah Health lifts visitor restrictions

Tomah Health ended COVID visitor restrictions at all its facilities following a meeting of the hospital’s COVID Recovery Committee on June 14. Visitors to Tomah Health, its Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch/Palliative Care facilities will still need to wear a mask.
“The pandemic is not over and that is really hard for some people. You go out into the public and see many people not masking and people want to think that we are done and can move on, but we still have hospitalizations and people dying of this pandemic,” said chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre. “People don’t have to die from this. We need to get more people vaccinated and maintain safety where we can.”