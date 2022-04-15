Tomah Health marks Earth Day year-round

Recycling is an ongoing effort at Tomah Health and 2021 was a good year for waste reduction according to hospital facility services director, Steve Loging.

From October 2021 to April 2022, Tomah Health collected 28,910 pounds of recyclables compared to 27,740 from October 2020 to April 2021. The hospital collected 53,240 pounds of recyclables October 2020 to September 2021.

With support from hospital staff, the organization reduces waste through recycling, reducing disposable containers and utilizing bulk items to minimize the amount of packaging that needs to be disposed.

The organization uses LED light bulbs with emergency lights and exit signs backed-up with an emergency generator power, which reduces the number of batteries utilized.

Hospital staff will mark Earth Day on April 22 with reminders about recycling and reducing waste along with a photo contest and complimentary ice cream.