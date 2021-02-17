Tomah Health MRI earns Gold Seal

A five-month effort has resulted in Tomah Health being awarded a three-year accreditation of its magnetic resonance imaging unit by the American College of Radiology, according to a Feb. 15 press release.

“This represents another milestone for Tomah Health as a result of a team effort by our Imaging staff,” said Tomah Health Imaging Coordinator Kimberly Cramblit. “The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety.”

“The accreditation is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. To achieve the ACR Gold Standard of Accreditation, our facility's personnel qualifications, equipment requirements, quality assurance, and quality control procedures have gone through a rigorous review process and have met specific qualifications,” said Cramblit.