Tomah Health names new CEO

The Tomah Health board of directors has selected its new hospital CEO, Derek Daly will succeed hospital CEO Phil Stuart who is retiring after 50 years in health care, including 27 years at Tomah Memorial Hospital and Tomah Health.

Daly has served the last five and a half years as CEO of Blue Mountain Hospital District including its 25-bed critical access hospital in John Day, Oregon, a rural health clinic, long-term care facility, home health and hospice agency, and ambulance service.

Prior to his position in Oregon, Daly served two and a half years as CEO for a Sanford Health managed facility, Liberty Medical Center in Chester, Montana, where he had executive oversight for a 25-bed critical access hospital with on-site long-term care, a rural health clinic, and an assisted living facility.

Daly was born in Madison, before later growing up in eastern South Dakota. He attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he received an undergraduate degree in business administration before obtaining his master’s degree in health administration from the University of Iowa.

Like Stuart, Daly is an employee of HealthTechS3 – a health care consulting and hospital management firm based in Brentwood, Tennessee, with clients across the United States, including Tomah Health.

“I am looking forward to officially starting in my role at Tomah Health sometime this summer and getting a chance to meet all of our internal caregivers, team members and community partners,” Daly said. “My wife, Nicole, and I are looking forward to relocating our young family to Tomah, getting involved in the community, and forming personal and professional relationships in the area.” The Daly’s have a 7-month-old son.

Stuart originally said that he would step down in June, adding that if the transition to a new CEO takes longer, he would be available to ensure a solid handoff.