Tomah Health nonevent supports scholarships

For the last 14 years Tomah Health Community Foundation has held its nonevent fundraising effort that has raised more than $75,000 to support health care scholarships.

“Our nonevent guarantees that you don’t have to worry about showing up to an event; all you have to do is consider a donation for a great cause that benefits our future health care,” Pete Reichardt, foundation president, said.

The scholarship program funds three $1,500 scholarships to students planning a health care career.

If interested in donating, visit tomahhealth.org for a donation form. Donations are accepted through May 20.

