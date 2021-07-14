Tomah Health offers childbirth education classes

Tomah Health will hold in-person childbirth education classes for expecting moms and soon-to-be dads.

New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during an educational class from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

A hydrotherapy or water birth class is scheduled from 7-8 p.m. where moms can learn how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers, before having a water birth.

Parents can also include younger brothers and sisters in the planning with a sibling’s class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.

Masks are required for entry and parents must pre-register for the classes by calling 608-377-8688. For more information on available women’s health, visit tomahhealth.org/services/womens-health.