Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah, will offer classes for new moms interested in breastfeeding their newborn from 5:30-7 p.m. April 6. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

Moms interested in learning about hydrotherapy or water birthing can learn how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience during a 7-8 p.m. class on April 13. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers, before having a water birth.

Parents can also include younger brothers and sisters in the new addition to the family during a sibling’s class from 5:30-7 p.m. April 13. It is designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.

There is no charge for the classes, however registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.