Tomah Health offers grief support series

Tomah Health Hospice Touch will host a six-week group grief support and education series to help people who have lost a family member or friend Tuesdays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 16 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices, 601 Straw St., Tomah. Two group sessions are available, choose from 9-10:30 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings. This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief,” said Samantha Warsaw, Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker.

Due to COVID policies, groups will be limited in size, social distancing will be practiced and participants will be screened and required to wear a mask.

The program is free of charge but registration is required by Oct. 8 at 608-374-0250.