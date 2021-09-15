 Skip to main content
Tomah Health offers New Patient Feedback Program
Tomah Health offers New Patient Feedback Program

Tomah Health with Real-time Feedback by NRC Health partnered to enhance patient experience and help drive service recovery. Patients who received care in the hospital’s Urgent Care, Warrens Clinic, Specialty Clinic and same-day surgery departments will be contacted within three days after their visit for a two-minute call or email.

The survey program ensures patients have an excellent care experience and uses best practices established within the health care industry.

To share additional feedback, visit tomahhealth.org.

