Tomah Health offers robotic-arm assisted surgeries

Gundersen orthopedic surgeon Aaron Butler, M.D. tests the new installed Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System during a training session held at Tomah Health.

 TOMAH HEALTH/Contributed

Tomah Health now offers innovative robotic technology that allows surgeons to personalize knee and hip procedures using the Mako SmartRobotics.

Stryker’s Mako System is the first and only SmartRobotics System that can be used across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements. It combines three key components, 3D CT-based planning, AccuStopTM haptic technology and insightful data analytics, into one platform that has shown better outcomes for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.

Gundersen Health System orthopedic surgeon Aaron Butler, M.D. is certified to use the equipment and performed the hospital’s first robotic-assisted knee replacement on Feb. 14 at Tomah Health.

“Mako has changed the way joint replacement surgeries are performed by enabling surgeons to provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” said Bridget Burbach, surgical and endoscopy services director.

