In May 2018, the UW School of Pharmacy began the APPEs program to introduce students to rural practices at facilities like Tomah Health where they can gain experience in the role of a pharmacist under the supervision of a pharmacist preceptor. Under the program, students are required to actively provide care for patients, assess medication systems, teach health and wellness, engage with patients and providers, practice professionalism and explore pharmacy practice options.

For students considering a career in pharmacy, Moyer said it is important to look at the big picture. “Keep an open mind because everything happens for a reason. If you can get involved and see different areas of pharmacy – whether job shadowing, volunteering or working in a pharmacy – whatever experiences that you can get will benefit you. There’s always going to be a need for pharmacists, so it’s always going to be a great career to go into to.”