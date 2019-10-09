Tomah Health opens smoothly

Tomah Health is officially open at 501 Gopher Drive, on Tomah’s south side. Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre reported a smooth transition as nine patients were moved from Tomah Memorial Hospital to Tomah Health.
Emergency Medical Services, EMS, staff from five area ambulance services provided transport for the patients with the last patient arriving at 9:11 a.m. at Tomah Health. Hospital officials conducted three training exercises with area EMS and hospital staff before the actual patient move.
Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise has future plans for Tomah Memorial pending final approval of an offer to sell the building.
