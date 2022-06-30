 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, WiscNews is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health

Tomah Health receives Versiti Beacon Award

  • 0
Tomah Health receives Versiti Beacon Award

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin representative Emalea Cogdill, left, presents the Versiti Beacon Award to Tomah Health marketing director Eric Prise on May 24, for its coordination of local blood drives in 2021.

 TOMAH HEALTH

Tomah Health received a Beacon Award from Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin on May 24 for its coordination of local blood drives in 2021.

“This award is given annually to only six blood drive sponsors in Wisconsin to recognize and reward the organization's commitment and dedication to helping save lives through blood donation,” Emalea Cogdill, account representative, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, said.

Tomah Health not only secured alternative locations to host blood drives during COVID-19, but also increased capacity and frequency during a time when other organizations were canceling blood drives.

Cogdill also acknowledged Eric Prise, Tomah Health marketing director, for coordinating the hospital blood drives.

Tomah Health will sponsor its next drive July 20-21 at Tomah’s Recreation Park.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Blue and Simba

PETS OF WEEK: Blue and Simba

Blue is a 2-year-old German shepherd mix, surrendered because his owner fell on hard times. He is a very sweet dog and loves attention. Blue w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News