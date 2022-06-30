Tomah Health receives Versiti Beacon Award

Tomah Health received a Beacon Award from Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin on May 24 for its coordination of local blood drives in 2021.

“This award is given annually to only six blood drive sponsors in Wisconsin to recognize and reward the organization's commitment and dedication to helping save lives through blood donation,” Emalea Cogdill, account representative, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, said.

Tomah Health not only secured alternative locations to host blood drives during COVID-19, but also increased capacity and frequency during a time when other organizations were canceling blood drives.

Cogdill also acknowledged Eric Prise, Tomah Health marketing director, for coordinating the hospital blood drives.

Tomah Health will sponsor its next drive July 20-21 at Tomah’s Recreation Park.