Tomah Health recertified as Level IV Trauma Care Facility

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has recertified Tomah Health as a Level IV Trauma Care facility, based on an official visit Aug. 3.

Originally certified in 2009 as a Level IV facility, Tomah Health provides stabilization and advanced trauma life support in the event a patient needs to be transferred to a Level I or II Trauma Care facility under the statewide trauma care system.

“It should make the public feel confident that if they or their family members need to come to our facility after a traumatic injury that our staff is well prepared and highly trained to care for them,” Tomah Health Emergency Services director Suzanne Downing, DNP, RN said of the new three-year certification.

Participation in the state designation program is voluntary, and it plays a significant role in reducing death and disability resulting from traumatic injury by providing a comprehensive and integrated system of care to trauma patients and their families.