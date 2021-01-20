Tomah Health reduces visitor restrictions

After a two–month restriction on visitors due to COVID-19 cases, Tomah Health will allow patients one visitor at its facilities beginning Jan. 18.

Patients may have one visitor, age 18 years or older, in the hospital’s Emergency Services Department, Urgent Care, Surgical Services Department and Warrens Clinic.

Patients hospitalized for COVID-19, or those seen in Emergency Services or Urgent Care for coronavirus symptoms, are not permitted visitors. Restrictions will remain in place for the hospital’s Specialty Clinic and Rehabilitation Services Department, which includes Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy services.

One visitor 18 and older is still allowed in the Acute Care Department or inpatient area of the hospital during a 24-hour period, and for Obstetric patients having an OB ultrasound and at the hospital’s Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care facility.

Patients and visitors must wear a face covering on the hospital premises. Visitor restrictions are determined by the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds, amount of supplies needed to operate on a daily basis and cases of COVID in the area.