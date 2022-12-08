Tomah Health reinstates mask requirements

Tomah Health has reinstated mask requirements for all visitors effective immediately. The hospital had lifted masking requirements in September when COVID and respiratory illnesses were declining.

“We have seen a growing number of patients with respiratory conditions, including influenza which has prompted us to again require masking at all our locations, including the hospital, our Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care facility in Tomah,” said Tracy Myhre, chief nursing officer.

She said there is no change in the number of visitors allowed at Tomah Health locations. Do the basics of masking and distancing in public, staying home when sick and washing hands often to help prevent the spread of illnesses.