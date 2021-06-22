 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health seeks therapy dogs, offers training
0 Comments

Tomah Health seeks therapy dogs, offers training

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tomah Health will offer area dog owners training for their pet to become a future therapy dog. “We want dogs and their owners who are looking to volunteer their time with Hospice and provide pet therapy for our Hospice Touch/Palliative Care patients,” said Kasey Bloom, hospital volunteer coordinator.

Complimentary pet therapy certification includes six, one-hour training sessions beginning at 10 a.m. July 15, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 28 at the Exhibit Building at Recreation Park in Tomah. Training provided by Happy Trails Training Center, LLC.

Once the certification is completed, owners must complete the Hospice Volunteer Orientation. All dogs must meet the standards outlined by Therapy Dogs International Testing Requirements and be current on vaccinations.

Documents must be presented at the first class. Masks required of owners while indoors and social distancing will be followed. Advance registration required by calling 608-374-0250 by July 12.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbertson joins bank
Community

Gilbertson joins bank

Molly Gilbertson has joined the staff of National Exchange Bank & Trust as the operations manager at the Beaver Dam office, according to a…

Community

Biblical musical hosted in park

Faith Community Christian Reformed Church will host A Musical in the Park, “Broken and Beautiful,” by Koinonia 2021, at 7 p.m. Monday at the B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News