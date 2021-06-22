Tomah Health seeks therapy dogs, offers training

Tomah Health will offer area dog owners training for their pet to become a future therapy dog. “We want dogs and their owners who are looking to volunteer their time with Hospice and provide pet therapy for our Hospice Touch/Palliative Care patients,” said Kasey Bloom, hospital volunteer coordinator.

Complimentary pet therapy certification includes six, one-hour training sessions beginning at 10 a.m. July 15, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 28 at the Exhibit Building at Recreation Park in Tomah. Training provided by Happy Trails Training Center, LLC.

Once the certification is completed, owners must complete the Hospice Volunteer Orientation. All dogs must meet the standards outlined by Therapy Dogs International Testing Requirements and be current on vaccinations.

Documents must be presented at the first class. Masks required of owners while indoors and social distancing will be followed. Advance registration required by calling 608-374-0250 by July 12.