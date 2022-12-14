Tomah Health Sleep Services receives accreditation

Tomah Health Sleep Services has been accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, according to a Dec. 7 press release.

Tomah Health Pulmonary Services director Sarah Cole, said the accreditation ensures high standards for patient care.

To receive and maintain accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. Accreditation standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care and quality assurance.

“We are able to diagnose and treat a range of patients, starting from the age of 6, with insomnia, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, REM behavioral disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, and central sleep apnea with a face-to-face visit or the convenience of a telemedicine visit,” Cole said.