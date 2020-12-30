Tomah Health staff receive COVID vaccine

Tomah Health emergency department nurse practitioner Laura Miller “felt blessed” to be the first employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Miller was one of 20 staff to get the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 28 during the first of a four-day staff vaccine clinic set up in the hospital’s first-floor classrooms.
Certified registered nurse anesthetist Kimberly Tozer, was the third employee to get the vaccine. Tozer hopes by getting the vaccine it will help build confidence in the vaccine with the public. “There’s been kind of this lack of confidence potentially in this vaccine, so hopefully by publically telling people that I’ve had it; I feel fine; I didn’t have any adverse side effects, hopefully we can get the word out and people will feel more confident to get the vaccine themselves,” she said.
Tomah Health received 100 doses of the vaccine to be used to vaccinate front-line employees.
Tomah Health employs more than 400 staff so they have been categorized into three priority groups based on the probability of coming in contact with a patient with COVID-19.