Tomah Health staff receive COVID vaccine

Miller was one of 20 staff to get the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 28 during the first of a four-day staff vaccine clinic set up in the hospital’s first-floor classrooms.

Certified registered nurse anesthetist Kimberly Tozer, was the third employee to get the vaccine. Tozer hopes by getting the vaccine it will help build confidence in the vaccine with the public. “There’s been kind of this lack of confidence potentially in this vaccine, so hopefully by publically telling people that I’ve had it; I feel fine; I didn’t have any adverse side effects, hopefully we can get the word out and people will feel more confident to get the vaccine themselves,” she said.