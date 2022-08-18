 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah Health staff support Caring Closet

  • 0
Tomah Health staff support Caring Closet

Tomah Health staff, from left, Carrie Tiber, Kathleen Jungmeyer, Kandi Ebert, present collected items for donation to The Caring Closet president Danielle Calhoun on Aug. 10.

 TOMAH HEALTH

Tomah Health staff support Caring Closet

Danielle Calhoun, president of The Caring Closet Inc., accepts a donation of two carts of supplies from Tomah Health employees. The donations of diapers, large storage totes, backpacks and school supplies were collected during a “Wellness Walk & Give Back Event” held Aug. 9 coordinated by the hospital’s Infusion Services and Women’s Health Service Departments.

The Caring Closet, 903 Superior Ave., assists foster parents and families with children, birth through 3-years-old in Monroe County. Area social workers put families in touch with The Caring Closet to help meet the need.

Anyone in need of assistance or interested in donating items can contact Calhoun via their Facebook page or call 608-343-1652.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delgado presents at quilt show

Maday Delgado of Baraboo, will present a one-hour lecture titled “The Art of Curves in Art Quilts” at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-…

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News