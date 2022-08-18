Tomah Health staff support Caring Closet

Danielle Calhoun, president of The Caring Closet Inc., accepts a donation of two carts of supplies from Tomah Health employees. The donations of diapers, large storage totes, backpacks and school supplies were collected during a “Wellness Walk & Give Back Event” held Aug. 9 coordinated by the hospital’s Infusion Services and Women’s Health Service Departments.

The Caring Closet, 903 Superior Ave., assists foster parents and families with children, birth through 3-years-old in Monroe County. Area social workers put families in touch with The Caring Closet to help meet the need.

Anyone in need of assistance or interested in donating items can contact Calhoun via their Facebook page or call 608-343-1652.