Tomah Health strengthens visitor policy

Tomah Health will begin restricting visitors on Nov. 12 as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the area.

Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, said that no visitors would be allowed in hospital’s Emergency and Urgent Care Departments, as well Infusion Services, Surgical Department and Warrens Clinic for at least the next two weeks.

“The restriction of visitors allows us to focus on the patients that we care for and decreases the amount of supplies, including personal protective equipment that we use,” Myhre said. “We need to scale back on the number of people in our facilities.”

She said one visitor 18 years of age or older would still be allowed in the Acute Care Department or inpatient area of the hospital during a 24-hour period, for Obstetric patients having an OB ultrasound and at the hospital’s Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care facility at 601 Straw St., in Tomah. She said exceptions to the no-visitor policy may be granted on a case-by-case basis including end-of-life care and other specific circumstances.