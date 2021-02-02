Tomah Health supports community needs

Tomah Health is among Wisconsin hospitals and health care systems that provided nearly $2 billion in community benefits in fiscal year 2019. The figure is part of the recently released Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2020 Community Benefits Report that highlighted programs, services and activities across the state that hospitals contributed free, as well as the financial assistance they provided to patients.

Tomah Health chief financial officer Joe Zeps said the local health care facility provided about $6.6 million in community needs this past year. “Tomah Health is very committed to giving back to the communities that we serve,” Zeps said. “We know that a great deal of the success that we experience here at the hospital is due to the support of the community and we are excited to be able to demonstrate how we can pay a little bit of that back to the communities that we serve.”

Zeps said the benefit figure is significantly higher than the $5.6 million recorded a year ago. “This figure will likely increase to an even larger amount next year as we continue to incur costs related to COVID and vaccine coordination and administration,” Zeps said. “Tomah Health staff should take great pride in the investments that we make in taking care of the community, particularly within the context of how COVID has impact us over the last year.”