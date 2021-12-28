Tomah Health to suspend Urgent Care Jan. 1

Tomah Health will suspend its Urgent Care beginning Jan. 1 due to extremely high patient demand caused in part to large numbers of COVID patient visits.

The suspension of Urgent Care services will allow staff to provide care to an extremely high number of emergency department cases. “We continue to see record numbers in our Emergency Department which has put a strain on the care provided to emergency patients,” Tomah Health Emergency Services director Suzanne Downing said. “The record patient volumes are a mix of illnesses including COVID patients who are coming into our Emergency Department.”

Urgent Care is normally provided to patients with non-life threatening illnesses or injuries from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week without an appointment.

She said the Emergency Department has experienced more than 90 patients per day lately and is unsure how long the Urgent Care suspension will last. In the meantime, patients with minor injuries or illnesses can be seen at the hospital’s Warrens Clinic at 101 Unity Drive, which continues to see patients from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patients can schedule an appointment at 608-377-8792.