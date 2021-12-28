Tomah Health to suspend Urgent Care Jan. 1

Tomah Health will suspend its Urgent Care beginning Jan. 1 due to extremely high patient demand caused in part to large numbers of COVID patient visits.
The suspension of Urgent Care services will allow staff to provide care to an extremely high number of emergency department cases. “We continue to see record numbers in our Emergency Department which has put a strain on the care provided to emergency patients,” Tomah Health Emergency Services director Suzanne Downing said. “The record patient volumes are a mix of illnesses including COVID patients who are coming into our Emergency Department.”
Urgent Care is normally provided to patients with non-life threatening illnesses or injuries from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week without an appointment.
She said the Emergency Department has experienced more than 90 patients per day lately and is unsure how long the Urgent Care suspension will last. In the meantime, patients with minor injuries or illnesses can be seen at the hospital’s Warrens Clinic at 101 Unity Drive, which continues to see patients from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patients can schedule an appointment at 608-377-8792.
Tomah Health has been dealing with the challenge of finding available ICU beds in light of shortages across the state caused in part to rising COVID cases.
The critical access hospital provides emergency and urgent care but not an intensive care unit, which has been challenging. “When we have patients who require ICU level of care, we look to tertiary centers throughout the state to take those patients. We have seen an increase in patients that are requiring ICU care and are having a difficult time finding ICU beds; but we are adapting to the situation,” Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, said.