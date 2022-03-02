 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah Health updates visitor restrictions, reopens Urgent Care

  • 0

Tomah Health updates visitor restrictions, reopens Urgent Care

Due to a decline in COVID cases throughout the area, Tomah Health is changing its visitor restrictions.

Two visitors will now be allowed per 24 hours in the hospital’s Acute Care, Women’s Health, Emergency, Urgent Care and Surgical Services departments and visitors younger than 18 will not be permitted except for end of life or special circumstances.

Visitors will still be screened at hospital entrances and must still wear a medical-grade mask at all times.

The Urgent Care facility also reopened from 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

Urgent Care is provided to patients with non-life threatening illnesses or injuries. Patients with minor injuries or illnesses can also be seen at the Warrens Clinic, 101 Unity Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or schedule an appointment at 608-377-8792.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

Bo is 9-month-old, 25-pound mixed breed smaller dog who needs a home. He is active, happy, loves attention and learning new things. Bo is good…

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing …

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News