Tomah Health updates visitor restrictions, reopens Urgent Care

Due to a decline in COVID cases throughout the area, Tomah Health is changing its visitor restrictions.

Two visitors will now be allowed per 24 hours in the hospital’s Acute Care, Women’s Health, Emergency, Urgent Care and Surgical Services departments and visitors younger than 18 will not be permitted except for end of life or special circumstances.

Visitors will still be screened at hospital entrances and must still wear a medical-grade mask at all times.

The Urgent Care facility also reopened from 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

Urgent Care is provided to patients with non-life threatening illnesses or injuries. Patients with minor injuries or illnesses can also be seen at the Warrens Clinic, 101 Unity Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or schedule an appointment at 608-377-8792.