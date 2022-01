Hailey Christine Collins, daughter of Christopher Collins and Rachel Bogdan of LaFarge, was the first baby born at Tomah Health arriving at 11:19 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches long. As the first baby born in 2022, the couple received a gift basket from Women’s Health Services at Tomah Health.