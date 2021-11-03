Tomah Hospice hosts Mauston Love Light Program

After holding a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID, Health Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care officials have announced that the Mauston Love Light program will be held in person at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Masks should be worn at the ceremony. The in-person ceremony could change due to COVID activity.

“We are confident that everyone is compliant with masking regulations and there is a vaccine this year, so getting together is really important this year,” Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN, said of the decision to hold a live program.

The program includes inspirational readings and songs, plus the public reading of names that can be added to the Love Light list by donating to Hospice. Donation forms available at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston, Phillip’s Mauston Pharmacy, 123 E State St., Mauston, and at tomahhealth.org. Forms must be returned to Hospice Touch, 601 Straw St., Tomah, by Nov. 30.

For more information, call Hospice Touch Tomah office at 608-374-0250.