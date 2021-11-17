Tomah Hospice switches Love Light Program to virtual event
Tomah Health Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care officials will host the Mauston Love Light program virtually rather than in person due to the continued high transmission rates and cases of COVID. The in-person event has been cancelled.
The program will be videotaped and posted on social media and the hospital’s website at tomahhealth.org, the week of Dec. 13. “I feel that the meaning will be there; and by honoring them and reading their names we will hear that and we will still get meaning out of that. It is a beautiful thing to light a tree and have that as a remembrance of all the people who are no longer with us,” said Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg.
Donation forms available at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston, Phillip’s Mauston Pharmacy, 123 E State St., Mauston, and at tomahhealth.org. Forms must be returned by Nov. 30 to Hospice Touch, 601 Straw St., Tomah.
For more information, call Hospice Touch Tomah office at 608-374-0250.