Tomah Hospital baby makes history

Sammuel Helmkamp, left, and Breanna Pulley, right, of Tomah were the parents of the first baby born on Oct. 2 in the women’s health services department at Tomah Health. Their daughter, Nova, was born at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019, weighing 7 pounds 12 ounces and 19 ½ inches. Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise gave them a special ‘onesie’ denoting the last and first baby titles.
