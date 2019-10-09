Tomah Hospital baby makes history

Faustino Silva Silva, left, and Wendy Cruz Velasco, right, of Norwalk were the parents of the last baby born on Oct. 1 at Tomah Memorial Hospital before it closed. For Silva Silva and Cruz Velasco, their son, Dylan Silva Cruz, was born at 1:20 p.m., Oct. 1, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and measured 18 ½ inches. Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise gave them a special ‘onesie’ denoting the last and first baby titles.
