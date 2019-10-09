{{featured_button_text}}
Tomah raises $17,000 to fight Alzheimer’s disease

Tomah residents raised a total of $17,000 to help research programs of Alzheimer’s. Pictured, from left, are Craig Anderson, Patrice Rubenzer, Brice Rubenzer, Julie Anderson, Deb Reid, Jeremy Haun, Sarah Bohlen and Krista McCoic.

 ROBYN MCGILL/Contributed

Residents from the Tomah area participated in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease on Sept. 14 at Fireman’s Park. To date, participants have raised $17,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising will continue over the next few months as walkers forward additional donations by mail, drop-off or online.

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and should be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, DePere office at 3313 Packerland Drive, Suite E, DePere, Wisconsin, 54115. Designate contributions to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Tomah. Donations can also be made online through Dec. 31 at alz.org/wi.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The money raised by the Tomah Walk is used to fund research and services including support groups, information and referral services, care consultations and a 24/7 helpline 1-800-272-3900.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.