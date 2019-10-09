Tomah raises $17,000 to fight Alzheimer’s disease

Residents from the Tomah area participated in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease on Sept. 14 at Fireman’s Park. To date, participants have raised $17,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising will continue over the next few months as walkers forward additional donations by mail, drop-off or online.
Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and should be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, DePere office at 3313 Packerland Drive, Suite E, DePere, Wisconsin, 54115. Designate contributions to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Tomah. Donations can also be made online through Dec. 31 at alz.org/wi.
The money raised by the Tomah Walk is used to fund research and services including support groups, information and referral services, care consultations and a 24/7 helpline 1-800-272-3900.
